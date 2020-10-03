Wisconsin sets record for COVID-19 cases in single day

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say the state set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases with nearly 2,900 positive tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday reported a 20.5% positivity rate from 14,084 tests that were processed in the last day. The previous record for new cases in a single day came on Thursday, with 2,887. Health officials also announced 19 deaths in the last day. The COVID Tracking Project shows nearly 527 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country for new cases per capita.