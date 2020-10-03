Trump Train garners hundreds of supporters

EAU CLAIRE, ALTOONA (WQOW) - On Saturday, you may have noticed a long line of cars and motorcycles decked out in "Make America Great Again" signs. That was the Trump Train riding through Altoona and Eau Claire.

Roughly 250 cars attended the Trump Train event.

Around 1,000 people waved "Trump 2020" flags, cheered and honked horns throughout the Chippewa Valley to show their support for President Trump.

Some said they want to see him serve another term because he's pro-life.

"He stands for what I believe in," said Susan Miller of Fall Creek. "He stands for the Constitution of this country. He stands for what this country was built on. I appreciate that he stands for the unborn babies. I appreciate that he stands for freedom, for Second Amendment, for so many things that we are at risk of losing."

Others said they're voting for Trump due to his stance on the Constitution.

"We advocate for First and Second Amendment rights so women can protect themselves and President Trump is very outspoken about that," said Mark Dickinsen of Eau Claire. "He does not believe the Constitution should be changed by the judicial, trying to make it what they call a living document, but leave it as it is and it's a right that he's willing to stand up and protect."

After the convoy drove through Eau Claire, it ended at Westgate Sportsman Club to listen to several Wisconsin Republican speakers.

"Last year we saw the largest wage growth for working-class people in America in a couple of decades," said Rep. Tom Tiffany of the Wisconsin 7th Congressional District, who is seeking a second term. "That's because of President Trump and the policies he's put in place, reducing taxes and regulations."

"Every single person here wants everyone else to know that they are broadly and publicly supporting President Donald J. Trump as am I," said Derrick Van Orden, who's running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

"President Trump has done a fantastic job," said Charlie Walker, who's running for Wisconsin State Assembly District 91. "His policies are straight on for economic development, economic growth."

Trump Train convoys have been occurring all throughout the nation ahead of the November election.