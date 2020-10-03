 Skip to Content

Sports Overtime Week 2 highlights and scores

WQOW - Friday's local scores

High school football - Week 1

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14 - Cardinals scored 17 unanswered points; both teams now 1-1

Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0 - both teams now 1-1

River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14 - Wildcats now 2-0, Warriors now 0-2

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 22, Mondovi 0 - Ramblers now 2-0, Buffaloes now 1-1

Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14 - Panthers now 2-0, Thunder now 0-2

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0 - Orioles now 2-0

Coulee Conference

Osceola 47, Altoona 6

CWWC Conference

Gilman 45, Phillips 0

Lincoln 28, Bruce 12

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14

Independence/Gilmanton 22, Eleva-Strum 0

Pepin/Alma 21, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 19

Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0

Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6

Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14

Heart O' North Conference

St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0

Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6

Spooner 37, Cameron 6

Lakeland Conference

Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Colby 37, Hurley 14

Unity 48, Flambeau 8

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 35, Prescott 12

Somerset 34, Amery 21

Saint Croix Central 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8

Girls high school tennis

Regis 7, Bloomer 0

