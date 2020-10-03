Sports Overtime Week 2 highlights and scores

Sports Overtime Week 2 highlights and scoresUpdated
WQOW - Friday's local scores
High school football - Week 1
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14 - Cardinals scored 17 unanswered points; both teams now 1-1
Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0 - both teams now 1-1
River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14 - Wildcats now 2-0, Warriors now 0-2
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 22, Mondovi 0 - Ramblers now 2-0, Buffaloes now 1-1
Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14 - Panthers now 2-0, Thunder now 0-2
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0 - Orioles now 2-0
Coulee Conference
Osceola 47, Altoona 6
CWWC Conference
Gilman 45, Phillips 0
Lincoln 28, Bruce 12
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14
Independence/Gilmanton 22, Eleva-Strum 0
Pepin/Alma 21, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 19
Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6
Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14
Heart O' North Conference
St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0
Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6
Spooner 37, Cameron 6
Lakeland Conference
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Colby 37, Hurley 14
Unity 48, Flambeau 8
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 35, Prescott 12
Somerset 34, Amery 21
Saint Croix Central 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8
Girls high school tennis
Regis 7, Bloomer 0