Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

This NFL has postponed this week’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting the disease. The NFL says the game originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon will be played Monday or Tuesday. The league said the move followed “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal his name. The matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee has also been postponed, because of an outbreak on the Titans.