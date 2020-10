MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Mustangs came roaring back after a heartbreaking loss in week one, shutting out New Richmond on Friday 42-0.

It was the first home game for Menomonie with only 50 fans allowed to attend.

The Mustangs were also missing close to one-third of their roster after Covid-Tracing forced a quarantine on a number of players.

They will host River Falls next Friday.