ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino and Kei Kamara scored as Minnesota United picked up its first win in five games, beating FC Cincinnati 2-0. Molino scored his seventh goal of the season in the 69th minute. Kamara converted a penalty kick in the 16th minute. Dayne St. Clair made a diving save in the 83rd minute to help preserve the shutout.