John Thompson remembered as builder of young lives

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Thompson is being retmembered not only as a basketball coach but as someone who reshaped lives. He was recalled during a virtual memorial Saturday in which former President Barack Obama was mong those who spoke. The 78-year-old Hall of Famer died Aug. 30 and was fondly described by those who knew him best as a leader, mentor and social activist. Thompson coached Georgetown for 27 years and became the first Black coach to win the national championship in 1984. Says Obama: “What made coach Thompson special, what compelled us to celebrate his life today, is what he did to build young men.”