Greek doctors march and measure to promote use of face masks

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Doctors have marched with their families and a few friends in Greece’s second-largest city Saturday not to protest, but to debunk misinformation about face masks circulating during the coronavirus pandemic. A few dozen people fast-walked and ran 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) through central Thessaloniki while wearing face masks on Saturday and then measured their oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Opponents of mandatory face mask use have spread the claim that wearing face coverings makes people short of breath and actually is bad for their health. Doctors in Greece specializing in respiratory medicine wanted to prove them wrong. They said all the measurements taken Saturday were normal.