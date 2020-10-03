 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:20 am
2:37 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Clark

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will result
in frost formation.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT This Morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

