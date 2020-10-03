Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT This Morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
