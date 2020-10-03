Feds: California convict tried steal $22M from loan program

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man convicted five years ago of defrauding several local governments in California has been charged with trying to steal $22 million from the Paycheck Protection Program. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Attila Colar of Richmond submitted nine loan applications and falsified payroll tax documents. He received $1.1 million from one of the applications, but his defense attorney said the money was never spent and was later seized by the FBI. Colar, who goes by several aliases including Dahood Sharieff Bey, was the former leader of a Black Muslim temple in Oakland. He was convicted in 2015 of submitting bogus documents to win security contracts.