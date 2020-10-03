Ex-Major League Baseball player sought in woman’s killing

SCOTTSALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb say the unoccupied vehicle of a former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend has been found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona. Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster said police have probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault. The identity of the woman killed Friday was not released. Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun. The roommate fled and got a neighbor to call 911. Responding police found the victim’s body in the bedroom.