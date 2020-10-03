Ex-Bridgeport officials expected to plead guilty to fraud

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The former police chief of Connecticut’s largest city and another former official are expected to plead guilty Monday in their federal fraud case. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez and former acting Personnel Director David Dunn. Perez and Dunn resigned last month after being accused of rigging the process that led to the city hiring Perez as chief in 2018. Investigators say Dunn gave answers to the oral portion of the police chief exam to Perez and tailored the scoring criteria in Perez’s favor.