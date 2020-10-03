Derek Mahon, whose poem consoled during pandemic, dies at 78

LONDON (AP) — Politicians and writers in Ireland are paying tribute to poet Derek Mahon, who has died aged 78. Mahon’s publisher, Gallery Press, announced his death on Friday. Irish media said he died Thursday at his home in Kinsale, southwest Ireland, after a short illness. Mahon was one of Ireland’s best-known poets, and one poem in particular offered consolation to many people during the coronavirus pandemic. “Everything Is Going to be Alright” was read at the end of Ireland’s main news program in March as the coronavirus outbreak took hold, and struck a chord with many viewers. Irish President Michael D. Higgins compared Mahon’s death to the felling of an oak tree.