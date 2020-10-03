Czech PM’s party wins big in regional ballot amid pandemic

PRAGUE (AP) — The senior party in the Czech Republic’s coalition government dominated the country’s regional elections and is ahead in the first round of voting for Parliament’s upper house. The Czech Statistics Office said that with ballots from almost 100% of polling stations counted, the ANO (YES) movement led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis won 10 of the 13 regions contested during voting on Friday and Saturday. The result was a sign of a stable support for ANO, which won nine regions in 2016. ANO also has the most candidates advancing to the runoffs for 27 seats in the 81-seat Senate. The top two finishers in each district will face each other in a head-to-head vote next weekend.