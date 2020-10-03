Brighter Sunday, but still chilly

Overnight thinning of clouds helped temperatures dip below freezing in Eau Claire, and this afternoon, temperatures barely made it to 50. The good news, is we will see warmer temperatures, but not until after this weekend.

Another Frost Advisory has been issued for Sunday morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s expected once again early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon, temperatures won't be too much warmer, likely in the low to mid 50s, but we will see more sunshine as high pressure settles in.

Starting Monday, we will see highs in the 60s return to the forecast, but it will be windy. Warmer temperatures continue into next week, with a shot at some 70s late in the week.

There won't be too many chances for rain, and the rain chances we do see will mainly be overnight. There should be plenty of nice weather to enjoy the beautiful colors with peak or near peak conditions present across much of the area.