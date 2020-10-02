White House doctor: Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's doctor says Trump is being treated with an experimental drug aimed at supplying antibodies to help fight his coronavirus infection.

Trump is receiving a two-antibody combo drug that's currently in late-stage studies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company previously developed a successful treatment for Ebola using a similar approach.

It's given as a one-time treatment through an IV. Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the drug was being given "as a precautionary measure," and that Trump also was taking zinc, vitamin D, an antacid called famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

None of those have been proven to be effective against COVID-19.

Dr. Sean Conley issued a statement, with the permission of the president, mid-Friday afternoon. It said in full:

"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump.

Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.

As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluatd by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to the next best steps.

First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today."