Watch Week 2 football games here

(WQOW) - It's Week 2 of the high school football season!

With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond at Menomonie, 7:00 PM at Williams Stadium (UW-Stout campus) - live stream available

Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7:00 PM at Dorais Field - live stream available through Cardinal TV

River Falls at Rice Lake, 7:00 PM at Rice Lake High School - live stream expected here

Cloverbelt Conference

Osseo-Fairchild at Durand, 7:00 PM at Durand High School - live stream available

Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 7:00 PM at Elk Mound High School - live stream available through school website or YouTube channel

Regis at Mondovi, 7:00 PM at Mondovi High School - live stream available

Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 PM at Stanley-Boyd High School - live stream expected here

Coulee Conference

Altoona at Osceola, 7:00 PM at Osceola High School - live stream expected at WE ARE Osceola Facebook page

CWWC Conference

Gilman at Phillips, 7:00 PM at Phillips High School

Lincoln at Bruce, 7:00 PM at Bruce High School - live stream expected at this link

*New Auburn at McDonell Central is Saturday, 1:00 PM at Dorais Field - live stream available

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, 7:00 PM at Cadott High School - live stream available through Hornet TV

Turtle Lake at Boyceville, 7:00 PM at Boyceville High School - live stream available through Bulldog TV

Colfax at Spring Valley, 7:00 PM at Spring Valley High School - live stream expected here

Glenwood City at Clear Lake, 7:00 PM at Clear Lake High School - live stream expected on the School District of Clear Lake Facebook page

Heart O' North Conference

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland, 7:00 PM at Cumberland High School - live stream available

Bloomer at Northwestern, 7:00 PM at Northwestern High School

Cameron at Spooner, 7:00 PM at Spooner High School - live stream expected at Spooner Area School District Facebook page

Barron at St. Croix Falls, 7:00 PM at St. Croix Falls High School - live stream available on the WE ARE SCF Facebook page

Lakeland Conference

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg, 7:00 PM at Grantsburg High School

Webster at Ladysmith, 7:00 PM at Ladysmith High School

Flambeau at Unity, 7:00 PM at Unity High School

Colby at Hurley, 7:00 PM at Hurley High School

Marawood Conference

Thorp at Athens, 7:00 PM at Athens High School

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth vs Prescott, 7:00 PM at Prescott High School

Amery at Somerset, 7:00 PM at Somerset High School

Baldwin-Woodville at Saint Croix Central, 7:00 PM at Saint Croix Central High School

Altoona at Osceola, 7:00 PM at Osceola High School