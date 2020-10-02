Watch Week 2 football games here

Watch Week 2 football games hereUpdated
(WQOW) - It's Week 2 of the high school football season!
With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond at Menomonie, 7:00 PM at Williams Stadium (UW-Stout campus) - live stream available
Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7:00 PM at Dorais Field - live stream available through Cardinal TV
River Falls at Rice Lake, 7:00 PM at Rice Lake High School - live stream expected here
Cloverbelt Conference
Osseo-Fairchild at Durand, 7:00 PM at Durand High School - live stream available
Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 7:00 PM at Elk Mound High School - live stream available through school website or YouTube channel
Regis at Mondovi, 7:00 PM at Mondovi High School - live stream available
Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 PM at Stanley-Boyd High School - live stream expected here
Coulee Conference
Altoona at Osceola, 7:00 PM at Osceola High School - live stream expected at WE ARE Osceola Facebook page
CWWC Conference
Gilman at Phillips, 7:00 PM at Phillips High School
Lincoln at Bruce, 7:00 PM at Bruce High School - live stream expected at this link
*New Auburn at McDonell Central is Saturday, 1:00 PM at Dorais Field - live stream available
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, 7:00 PM at Cadott High School - live stream available through Hornet TV
Turtle Lake at Boyceville, 7:00 PM at Boyceville High School - live stream available through Bulldog TV
Colfax at Spring Valley, 7:00 PM at Spring Valley High School - live stream expected here
Glenwood City at Clear Lake, 7:00 PM at Clear Lake High School - live stream expected on the School District of Clear Lake Facebook page
Heart O' North Conference
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland, 7:00 PM at Cumberland High School - live stream available
Bloomer at Northwestern, 7:00 PM at Northwestern High School
Cameron at Spooner, 7:00 PM at Spooner High School - live stream expected at Spooner Area School District Facebook page
Barron at St. Croix Falls, 7:00 PM at St. Croix Falls High School - live stream available on the WE ARE SCF Facebook page
Lakeland Conference
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg, 7:00 PM at Grantsburg High School
Webster at Ladysmith, 7:00 PM at Ladysmith High School
Flambeau at Unity, 7:00 PM at Unity High School
Colby at Hurley, 7:00 PM at Hurley High School
Marawood Conference
Thorp at Athens, 7:00 PM at Athens High School
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth vs Prescott, 7:00 PM at Prescott High School
Amery at Somerset, 7:00 PM at Somerset High School
Baldwin-Woodville at Saint Croix Central, 7:00 PM at Saint Croix Central High School
