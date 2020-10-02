Warmer weather returns after the cold weekend

Temperatures this morning stayed about 10 degrees above our forecast Thursday night into Friday morning due to a thin layer of clouds that was just thick enough to act as a blanket and stop the cooling process. So, Eau Claire was nowhere near freezing with a low of 39, but there were many spots across Western Wisconsin that did get down to the freezing mark, and freezing temperatures were recorded as far south in Wisconsin as Madison.

Despite the warmer than expected start, the increased cloud cover continued Friday afternoon with highs below 50 for most. Similar conditions are expected Friday night into Saturday morning with clouds keeping temps above freezing but pockets of freezing temps are also possible across the area, as is patchy frost for most of the area, with the most likely areas for widespread frost in Central Wisconsin Friday night/Saturday morning.

That's where a Frost Advisory is in effect until 8am Saturday morning, and includes Clark and Taylor counties. Saturday afternoon will be similar to Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50, but there will be more clouds and a slight chance for light showers.

Any light shower that forms in cooler temperatures closer to central and north central Wisconsin could have a few flakes mixing in, but temperatures near the surface will be warmer than freezing so accumulations are not expected.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Sunday after a cold start to the morning with highs in the mid 50s, then Monday will have a strong south wind to start to bring 60s back, including chances for highs near 70 by Tuesday. Sunshine is really good to help bring out the most vivid colors in the leaves as the colors are at or nearing peak in Western Wisconsin and will continue to head towards peak over the next week or two.

Any rain chance next week looks to be completely overnight with small chances both Monday night and Tuesday night. Temperatures will rebound towards the end of next week with a couple more chances to hit 70 again as we approach mid October!