Virus blamed for deer deaths

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - Reports of dozens of dead deer spotted in Buffalo County has led the DNR to a likely answer as to why they died.

Landowners reported 30 to 35 dead deer in the Fountain City area.

The DNR says a tissue sample from a deer showed it had epizootic hemorrhagic disease; also known as EHD.

The virus is spread by midges, also called biting gnats.

EHD is common across the southern and western United States and occasionally shows up in the Midwest.

The DNR says people are not at risk from the virus if they touch infected deer, eat venison or are bitten by midges.

