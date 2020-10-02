UN chief: World is living in `shadow of nuclear catastrophe’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the world is living “in the shadow of nuclear catastrophe,” fueled by growing distrust and tensions between nuclear-armed nations. The U.N. chief told a high-level meeting to commemorate the recent International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons that strains between the countries “have increased nuclear risks.” Without naming any countries, Guterres said programs to modernize nuclear arsenals “threaten a qualitative nuclear arms race,” not to increase the number of weapons but to make them “faster, stealthier and more accurate.”