UMinn expects to cut 98 athletes, including 41 women

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota plans to have 98 fewer athletes on its nonrevenue teams next school year. According to data obtained by the Star Tribune, the athletics department is trimming 41 female players from women’s athletics in addition to the 57 men cut by the elimination of men’s track and field, tennis and gymnastics. Besides eliminating the three men’s teams pending Board of Regents approval, the Gophers expect to have smaller rosters for eight women’s and two men’s teams. Six men’s teams and one women’s team are predicted to add to their rosters. The Regents are expected to discuss the men’s program cuts at their next meeting Oct. 8-9.