UK, EU chiefs to discus Brexit, free trade talks Saturday

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to speak with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to “take stock” of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to “discuss next steps.” The U.K. announcement came as both sides were winding up another weeklong session of detailed negotiations on a rudimentary free trade agreement that should come in force once a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31. Little progress has been made on such a deal sine the U.K. left the bloc at the end of January.