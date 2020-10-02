UConn student accused of 2 slayings returns to court

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A former UConn student who avoided capture in several states for six days after being accused of killing two people in Connecticut was back in court Friday for a hearing in one of his two murder cases. Peter Manfredonia, 23, was in Superior Court in Rockville on Friday, where a judge ordered some evidence in the case released back to the victim’s family. Manfredonia is being held in lieu of $7 million bond. He is accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers, a Willington carpenter, and severely injuring an 80-year-old man who came to DeMers’ aid in a sword attack on May 22. Authorities say he killed 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele two days later.