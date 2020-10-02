Trump tests positive just before planned Wisconsin stops

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s testing positive for COVID-19 came on the eve of two planned rallies in battleground Wisconsin, a state where coronavirus cases are surging and threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin currently ranks third nationwide in new COVID-19 cases per capita and in the past week has broken daily records for new cases and deaths. Trump’s campaign had not yet officially canceled the Saturday rallies scheduled for Green Bay and Janesville, but the president said Thursday night that he was quarantining at the White House after testing positive for the virus.