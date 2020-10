BREAKING: President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”