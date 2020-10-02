Tests, background checks can thwart police diversity effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Advocates for diversifying police departments say Black and other minority candidates are often filtered out early by racially biased exams, criminal background checks and financial reviews. It’s a decades-old problem thrust into view again following global protests over police brutality and racism. Charles Wilson is national chairman of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers. Wilson says minority candidates are flagged for everything from minor brushes with police to so-called attitude issues. Cleveland State University urban affairs professor Ronnie Dunn says one problem is that Black and Hispanic men have disproportionately high rates of contact with law enforcement at an early age.