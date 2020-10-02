Steve McQueen unveils an anthology of racism and resistance

NEW YORK (AP) — In a movie year mostly lacking big, ambitious releases, Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology is an unqualified main event. While many other filmmakers are on hold, the “12 Years a Slave” director has raced to finish not one but five new films. The movies, spanning 1968 to 1985, are each individual stories of the West Indian community in London. They are testimonies of resistance. Each tale resurrects a chapter of recent history to illuminate the daily oppressions of institutional racism and the struggles against it in courtrooms, in all-white police precincts and in segregated schools.