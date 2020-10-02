Sheriff: Men in truck chased, shot at Black teens on ATVs

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white father and son in rural Mississippi have been arrested after they allegedly chased two Black teenagers on ATVs off the road and repeatedly shot at them from a pickup truck. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Head said 48-year-old Wade Twiner and his 22-year-old son, Lane, have each been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Head said no one was hurt in the incident. Authorities have said they are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, in part because of social media posts made by one of the Twiners. The posts appear to have since been taken down.