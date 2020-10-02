Rochester mayor indicted in campaign finance probe

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been indicted on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her reelection campaign three years ago. Friday’s indictment dramatically increases political peril for Warren, who was already facing calls to resign for the city’s handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley also announced charges against Warren’s campaign treasurer, Albert Jones Jr., and the treasurer of her political action committee, Rosalind Brooks-Harris. Warren is a Democrat who is midway through her second term as the first female and second Black mayor of Rochester, a city of more than 200,000 by Lake Ontario.