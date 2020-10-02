Packers could be without top 2 wideouts against Falcons

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Allen Lazard’s core injury provides an opportunity for other wide receivers to step forward. It’s an indication the Packers may be without their top two wideouts when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Lazard didn’t practice for a second straight day Friday. Although the Packers haven’t declared which players on the injury list are probable, doubtful or out for Monday night’s game, Lazard’s coaches and teammates talked about the likelihood of playing without him. Receiver Davante Adams has a hamstring injury and also may not play.