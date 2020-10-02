Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek wins rain-delayed golf regional

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - The weather won on Wednesday, but not on Friday.

Area golf teams completed the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Black River Falls regional tournament on Friday, two days after it was first scheduled to be completed.

Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek captured the title at Skyline Golf Course with a team score of 396. Arcadia/Independence, Black River Falls and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau also advanced to the sectional tournament at Drugan's Castle Mound next week.

Full results can be found here