OPCW probes couldn’t prove chemical use in 2 Syria attacks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The global chemical weapons watchdog says that two investigations into alleged attacks in Syria in 2016 and 2018 couldn’t establish that chemical weapons were used in either case. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons issued two reports Friday by its Fact-Finding Mission into attacks in Saraqib in the Idlib region on Aug. 1, 2016, and in Aleppo on Nov. 24, 2018. Opposition forces had blamed the Syrian government for the Saraqib attack, while rebels were initially blamed for the Aleppo incident.