National Guardsman receives award for service

WHEATON (WQOW) - A Chippewa Valley National Guardsman has received the 1st Lieutenant Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award when he returned from a tour overseas last week.

The award is given to a person in the Wisconsin military who exhibits selflessness in community service both on and off duty. Sgt. Grant Kjellberg was shown the award last week in front of his fellow soldiers when he returned home from almost a year in the Middle East.



Before he left, he was a student at UW-Stout, a fireman in Chippewa County, a part time police officer and the coach of a Wheaton little league team.



Kjellberg said the award is an honor.

"Basically, what have you done that's set you above everybody else and making sure you're not selfish but selfless in your community, so I think they saw the police work , firefighting, and coaching a little league Wheaton team as filling that selfless service," he said.

Kjellberg said he is going to return to school and hopes to get a full time job in a local police department after he graduates, and is also looking forward to coaching little league again.