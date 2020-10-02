Meet some parakeets

Parakeets like to sing and talk. Their feathers are so pretty and they are fun to watch.

A few of the ones at the shelter will step up onto your finger, but some can bite. Don’t hold that against them as they just have not had enough people contact to know better.

Parakeets need time in the sunlight, a good quality diet, a cuttlebone to keep their beaks nice and trimmed, and fresh filtered water daily. ECCHA has several choices, including Louis and Pretty.

They need to go home as a pair since they enjoy each other’s company except for the occasional lover's quarrel.

If you are interested in some parakeets, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Society.