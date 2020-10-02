Madrid officials reluctantly ready city for partial lockdown

MADRID (AP) — Madrid has appealed against a national order that requires a partial lockdown of the Spanish capital just hours before a deadline for enacting the restrictions in the European coronavirus hot spot. The appeal wants to outlaw restrictions on movement, social gatherings and commerce by arguing that the order by central authorities violates regional self-rule laws and that it provokes “totally unjustified” economic damage. Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain and Europe. Under the new national order, regional authorities must announce before the end of Friday a set of new measures that will ban all non-essential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs, which have a population of 4.8 million.