Kershaw goes 8, Dodgers blank Brewers for series sweep

LOS ANGELES (WQOW) - Clayton Kershaw tossed eight shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Thursday to advance to the National League Division Series.

Kershaw and Brewers' ace Brandon Woodruff matched zeroes on the scoreboard until the fifth inning, when Austin Barnes singled home Chris Taylor to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

Mookie Betts followed with a 2-run double to make it 3-0.

Woodruff was then replaced on the mound, but was ejected by umpire Quinn Wolcott before he reached the dugout. Woodruff was unhappy with an earlier call.

Milwaukee's offense struggled in both games of the series. Orlando Arcia's 2-run home run in Game 1 was the only time the Brewers scored.

We can't say it enough: Thank you.



The Dodgers will face the winner of the St. Louis vs San Diego series, which concludes Friday.