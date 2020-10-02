India’s contracting economy rebooting from coronavirus blow

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of distressed Indian manufacturers and traders are counting on the eagerly-awaited October-December festive season to rescue them from their coronavirus catastrophe. Indians tend to splurge during the Hindu Dussehra, Diwali and Durga Puja celebrations that extend through the Christmas and New Year holidays. It’s an occasion to splash out on gold, homes and cars, clothing, smartphones, electronics and consumer products. This year will likely lack the customary pomp and show, given the need for masks and social distancing with the pandemic still raging and no vaccine yet available. And spending may be the last thing on the minds of many Indians who have lost their jobs or businesses in the pandemic downturn.