How Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis could affect his campaign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis will have him in quarantine for days to come, so how could it affect his campaign efforts?

The president was scheduled for several upcoming rallies and in-person events in the coming weeks, including two in Wisconsin on Saturday.

President Trump has been criticized by some during the pandemic over large gatherings at his campaign events, which he deemed to be safe, but some believe his diagnosis will force his aides to find safer ways to campaign, such as virtual events, to stay in the spotlight.

"If they're not in a position to hold those rallies or they can't for some reason, they have to pick up the slack by doing something else as far as holding other events or putting out other statements," said Dr. Eric Kasper, a political science professor at UW-Eau Claire. "They could be used as a way to keep the campaign in the news cycle because the rally's aren't taking place."

Kasper believes that Trump's diagnosis won't likely sway voters who already have a firm choice of candidate to support. However, he says the news could sway undecided voters in either direction.

"There's this real question if this will be seen more so by undecided voters that these types of events simply wouldn't be appropriate under the circumstances, or if it is the case that the president can pull through that illness and then go back out on the campaign trail," Kasper said. "That could be seen as a sign of strength for the campaign."

Kasper says the true determining factor of the future of the Trump campaign will be the severity of the illness, and how quickly he will be able to recover.