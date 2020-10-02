How to handle crashes with deer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Next time you get out for a drive be on the lookout for deer near the roadways because now is the time of the year where they're most active.

Wisconsin State Patrol says October and November are peak months for deer and car collisions as deer become more active searching for mates.

According to State Patrol, last year there were more than 18,000 accidents involving deer including 550 injuries and nine fatalities.

Local law enforcement officials are reminding everyone of what to do if you happen to hit one.

"We ask that you stay in your vehicle if you can safely move your vehicle off the roadway then do so. If there are injuries to motorists or if the deer is still active in the road we would like you to call 911. If there are no injuries and the vehicle and deer are clear from the road you can contact law enforcement by using the non-emergency phone number," said Sergeant Greg Vanne.

State Patrol officials say if you can't avoid hitting a deer, brake firmly, stay in your lane and avoid swerving so you don't lose control of the vehicle.