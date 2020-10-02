German foreign minister condemns Berlin synagogue vandalism

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Friday condemned the apparent neo-Nazi defacement of a religious symbol outside a synagogue in Berlin. Police in the German capital said a piece of parchment inscribed with verses from the Torah was removed from its case at the synagogue’s doorpost, defaced with swastikas and replaced. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that “it simply hurt to see something so disgusting.” He called for the crime to be “quickly solved and those responsible punished!” German authorities have pledged to heighten security for Jewish premises following an anti-Semitic attack last year on a synagogue in Halle.