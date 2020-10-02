 Skip to Content

German court upholds conviction of priest in rape attempt

5:40 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top criminal court has upheld the attempted rape conviction of a former priest who posed as a woman online in an elaborate scheme to try to set up the sexual assault of a former lover. The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Friday rejected the 61-year-old’s claim that there had been procedural errors in his 2016 conviction in Stendal state court, upholding his three-year prison sentence. The court said the priest posed online as a woman looking for men to “rape role play,” He then gave two the address of his former lover in an attempt to have them “perform violent sexual acts on her.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content