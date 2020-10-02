From Communist cadre to Coca-Cola rep: An East German story

BERLIN (AP) — As Germany marks 30 years since its reunification between communist East Germany and capitalist West Germany, many who experienced the end of communist rule look back at the period with mixed emotions. The former spokesman of East Germany’s embassy in the United States recounted how he viewed the demise of his country from afar and then returned to a very different life as a Coca-Cola representative. His story reflects some of the twists that East Germans who were once cadres of the regime went through in the years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Others spoke about a more difficult transition, with some East Germans taking their own lives in despair as their world view crumbled.