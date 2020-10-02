Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

