Winds intensifying as firefighters battle fire in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winds are getting stronger in California’s wine country, threatening to escalate a massive wildfire that has burned for days and destroyed hundreds of buildings. The Glass Fire north of San Francisco is burning near Calistoga, a small town known for hot springs, mud baths and wineries. More fire crews and equipment were deployed in the town of 5,000 people in the hills of Napa County, after a forecast called for strong winds and extremely low humidity. More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze in Napa and Sonoma counties.

