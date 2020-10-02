EU regulator starts safety review of coronavirus drug

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it has started a safety review after some patients taking the coronavirus drug remdesivir reported serious kidney problems. In a statement on Friday, the EU regulator said it isn’t clear whether remdesivir is causing the “acute kidney injury” but that the issue “warrants further investigation.” The regulator said recommendations for the use of remdesivir remain unchanged in the meantime. Remdesivir was given a conditional marketing authorization on July 3 and is used to treat people older than age 12 with severe COVID-19 and pneumonia who require oxygen treatment. The approval for the drug was fast-tracked with the understanding that more evidence would be submitted after a license was granted.