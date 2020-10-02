Eau Claire’s Kaiser building open once again

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plan nearly five years in the making is coming to fruition.

The historic Kaiser building on Menomonie Street by Hobb's Ice Arena is now open to the public under a new name Rolbiecki's Rinkside.

News 18 first reported in December of 2015 that owners were wanting to turn the building into a pub and restaurant but those plans fell apart.

Owners then sought to turn it into a mixed-use building and then have it torn down but those plans were all rebuffed by the city.