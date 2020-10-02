Downtown Menomonie cancels downtown trick-or-treating and Winter Daze parade

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Events in late October and into the winter months are now being canceled due to COVID-19.

Downtown Menomonie Incorporated announced on Friday that downtown trick-or-treating has been canceled for later this month.

The group has also decided to cancel the Winter Daze parade.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has led to our organization canceling over 10 events this year, but the health and safety to those in our community comes first. Please continue to shop small and support our local businesses. We are excited for a big year in 2021!" Downtown Menomonie Inc. posted on Facebook.