City of Eau Claire accepting business relief loan applications

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is beginning to accept loan applications for businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic after receiving funding through the CARES Act.

The new fund will provide very specific benefits to businesses that were operating successfully prior to the outbreak

The funds can be used to support efforts to prepare businesses for reopening, buying equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, cost of reopening e-commerce sales, rent, payroll and other operating expenses.

You can find more information here.