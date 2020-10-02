Brewers’ season-long hitting woes lead to early playoff exit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The hitting struggles that hampered the Milwaukee Brewers throughout the pandemic-shortened regular season proved fatal in the postseason. The injury-riddled Brewers totaled two runs while getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-3 NL wild card series. They got eliminated by striking out 13 times and mustering just four hits in a 3-0 loss on Thursday night. The Brewers ranked 26th out of 30 MLB teams in batting average (.223) and 27th in runs per game (4.1). Milwaukee batters struck out 582 times for MLB’s second-highest total.