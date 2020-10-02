BREAKING NEWS: President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the news in a memo early Friday morning.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said in the memo.

After receiving the news of his positive test, President Trump canceled a Friday rally in Sanford, Florida. The president is scheduled to make campaign stops in Janesville and Green Bay on Saturday. It’s unclear what will happen to those visits at this point. ABC News’ Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said the president testing positive for COVID-19 raises “the likelihood, if not certainty, that for at least half of this campaign going forward, the president will be under quarantine.”